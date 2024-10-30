            
      • Home
      • special-coverage
      • premium-choco-brands-boost-adex-swiggy-focuses-on-brand-marketing-netflix-cxo-move-46499

      Premium choco brands boost AdEx | Swiggy focuses on brand marketing | Netflix CXO Move

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 30, 2024 8:46 PM
      Premium choco brands boost AdEx | Swiggy focuses on brand marketing | Netflix CXO Move
      Premium brands in the fast-moving consumer goods sector are growing at roughly twice the pace of their non-premium counterparts in India.

      Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

      We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      Premium chocolate brands boost AdEx amid Indian festive season

      These Premium chocolate brands have increased their ad budgets by an average of 8-10% to expand reach and boost sales.

      IPO-bound Swiggy increases focus on brand marketing, allocates Rs 1,115 crore

      Swiggy IPO will open for subscription on November 6 and close on November 8. The food delivery platform has set a price band of Rs 371-390 a share. Swiggy will make its debut on the stock exchanges on 13 November.

      Netflix appoints Nicolle Pangis as VP - Advertising

      Nicolle Pangis began her career at 24/7 Media Inc and went on to work across Xaxis, GroupM and Extreme Reach.

      Read More Castrol India appoints Kedar Lele as MD

      Kedar has joined Castrol India after a two-decade-long career at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), where he last served as the Executive Director of the company, responsible for sales and customer development, South Asia.

      Read More Celebs, Influencers will face Rs 50 Lakh fine for surrogate alcohol and tobacco ads

      Recently, the CCPA issued notices to Bacardi, Pernod Ricard, United Breweries, Radico Khaitan, and William Grant & Sons for allegedly promoting alcohol indirectly by advertising non-alcoholic products with similar branding.

      Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


      Tags
      First Published on Oct 30, 2024 8:46 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Special Coverage

      Ad spends on LinkedIn | Maruti Suzuki's Q2 result | LS Digital’s steady rise

      Ad spends on LinkedIn | Maruti Suzuki's Q2 result | LS Digital’s steady rise

      Special Coverage

      Storyboard18's Power of Purpose: People, planet and profit

      Storyboard18's Power of Purpose: People, planet and profit

      Special Coverage

      Shashwat Sharma to be Bharti Airtel’s MD & CEO | Srividya Srinivasan to take charge as CFO for Gillette India

      Shashwat Sharma to be Bharti Airtel’s MD & CEO | Srividya Srinivasan to take charge as CFO for Gillette India

      Special Coverage

      India will be an intelligence market: RIL's Mukesh Ambani | I&B Ministry 'suspends' work on draft Broadcasting Bill

      India will be an intelligence market: RIL's Mukesh Ambani | I&B Ministry 'suspends' work on draft Broadcasting Bill

      Special Coverage

      TV ad spends decline | Disney Star's President steps down | Zomato, Paytm Q2 earnings

      TV ad spends decline | Disney Star's President steps down | Zomato, Paytm Q2 earnings

      Special Coverage

      People, policies, pitches: All the big breaks and exclusives only on Storyboard18

      People, policies, pitches: All the big breaks and exclusives only on Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Sustainability is not just a compliance for Swiggy, says Rohit Kapoor

      Sustainability is not just a compliance for Swiggy, says Rohit Kapoor