Premium choco brands boost AdEx | Swiggy focuses on brand marketing | Netflix CXO Move

Premium chocolate brands boost AdEx amid Indian festive season
These Premium chocolate brands have increased their ad budgets by an average of 8-10% to expand reach and boost sales.
IPO-bound Swiggy increases focus on brand marketing, allocates Rs 1,115 crore
Swiggy IPO will open for subscription on November 6 and close on November 8. The food delivery platform has set a price band of Rs 371-390 a share. Swiggy will make its debut on the stock exchanges on 13 November.
Netflix appoints Nicolle Pangis as VP - Advertising
Nicolle Pangis began her career at 24/7 Media Inc and went on to work across Xaxis, GroupM and Extreme Reach.
Castrol India appoints Kedar Lele as MD
Kedar has joined Castrol India after a two-decade-long career at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), where he last served as the Executive Director of the company, responsible for sales and customer development, South Asia.
Celebs, Influencers will face Rs 50 Lakh fine for surrogate alcohol and tobacco ads
Recently, the CCPA issued notices to Bacardi, Pernod Ricard, United Breweries, Radico Khaitan, and William Grant & Sons for allegedly promoting alcohol indirectly by advertising non-alcoholic products with similar branding.
