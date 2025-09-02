RERA resolves 1.5 lakh consumer complaints since 2017, says Knight Frank-NAREDCO

More than 1.5 lakh housing projects and 1 lakh agents have been registered, along with 1.5 lakh consumer complaints resolved under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act as of the first half of 2025, according to a report by Knight Frank India and the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO).

The report highlighted that private equity inflows into Indian real estate surged to $26 billion between 2017 and 2020, compared to $17.5 billion during 2011–2016.

Since 2017, the regulatory framework has attracted $26 billion in private equity inflows, while also resolving 1.5 lakh consumer complaints and bringing large-scale regulation to projects and agents, said Saurabh Mehrotra, Executive Director, Valuation and Advisory, Knight Frank India.

According to the report, RERA has helped moderate housing prices, curb speculative practices, and restore consumer trust. The Nifty Realty Index has mirrored this shift, reflecting improved stability and resilience. Large investors have increasingly started viewing Indian real estate as a predictable and regulated market.

Further, the report recommended certain reforms in RERA to enhance transparency and efficiency, such as strengthening enforcement across states, harmonizing compliance frameworks, and adopting a “One Nation, One RERA” approach.