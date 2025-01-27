Shark Tank India hits roadblock | World Pickleball League to boost adex | Prasar Bharati invites DAVP agencies to advertise on WAVES

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Shark Tank India hits roadblock: High costs, low reach

SonyLIV's marquee show Shark Tank India is facing advertiser disinterest due to high rates and reportedly reduced reach. Experts have criticized Sony Picture Network India's move to limit this season of Shark Tank India only to its OTT platform. Lack of hype and reach for the show has now raised questions around around SPNI's marquee show.

Acko, PokerBaazi and Swiggy Instamart are the co-presenting sponsors, Adani and Jaquar are the co-powered by sponsors while Rayzon Solar, ICICI Direct, Lenskart and Sofy are the partner sponsors for Shark Tank India season 4.

World Pickleball League to marginally boost adex; Expected 12mn viewership, Rs 100 crore ad revenue

As pickleball gains popularity among viewers in India, the inaugural World Pickleball League (WPBL) is set expected to draw a viewership of approximately 8-12 million across its broadcast platforms, including Sony Sports Network and FanCode, industry experts tell Storyboard18.

With the potential to attract eyeballs, the league is expected to push the country's advertising expenditure by around two percent and could rake in Rs 100 crore in advertising revenue.

Prasar Bharati seeks DAVP-empanelled agencies for advertisement on WAVES OTT

Prasar Bharati has issued a notice inviting all agencies empanelled with the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Policy (DAVP), to advertise on its OTT platform- WAVES.

The notice says that the agencies will be given a 20% discount on the total business they brought.

The circular read, "All agencies empanelled with the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) are cordially invited to collaborate and advertise on Prasar Bharati's WAVES OTT platform.

Godrej Consumer Products' ad spend rises 5.32% in Q3, despite 27.7% decline in profit

Godrej Consumer Products has increased its standalone advertisement and publicity expenses by 5.32 percent in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. The maker of Hit, Cinthol soap, and Good Knight among others spent Rs 266.85 crore on advertisement compared to Rs 253.35 crore in Q3 FY 24.

On a consolidated basis, the GCPL spent Rs 364.37 crore on ads and publicity.

The FMCG company's profit saw a 27.7 percent decline over the same period. In the December quarter of FY25, GCPL registered a profit of Rs 341.54 crore from Rs 472.58 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

AI Chatbot to simplify navigation and services at Mahakumbh 2025

Devotees attending the Mahakumbh 2025 will benefit from a new AI-powered chatbot designed to streamline their experience by providing real-time, relevant information. The upgraded version of the chatbot includes three major features aimed at making the world's largest religious gathering more accessible and organized.

The new chatbot will offer accurate details on parking, food courts and hospitals within one kilometer radius of the user. This addition will help devotees quickly find the essential services they need without having to search for them.