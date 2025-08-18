EXCLUSIVE: AAAI President backs one TRP system, seeks unified Ad industry voice

Srinivasan K Swamy, recently elected President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), has stressed the need to strengthen the existing television rating system rather than create multiple competing mechanisms. Swamy's appointment will also boost the process of unifying the voice of the Indian marketing and communication industry, major advertising bodies in the country under a single umbrella organization — the Advertising Council of India (ACI).

Swamy also holds the position of Executive Group Chairman of RK Swamy Group and Chairman of the Asian Federation of Advertising Association.

Speaking on the ongoing debate around Television Rating Points (TRPs), Swamy said that India does not need more than one measurement system. “Two of our members are already sitting on the BARC board. We are supportive of BARC at the moment, and I don’t see any reason why one more rating system is required,” he noted.

His comments come at a time when the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has opened up the space for multiple players in the ratings ecosystem. Swamy, however, warned that introducing additional systems could create confusion and waste resources. “Multiple rating systems only complicate the matter. What is required is to strengthen what we have currently, because ratings also cost a lot of money. Every country has one rating system that serves as the currency for the market, and India should not be an exception,” he explained.

Swamy confirmed that a task force has been set up within AAAI to study the ministry’s recent notice and provide recommendations. “We will comment officially once the task force gives us its report. For now, our stance is clear that duplication of resources should be avoided,” he added.

The AAAI chief also underlined that the association does not intend to compete with other measurement bodies such as the Media Research Users Council (MRUC) for print or BARC for television. “We don’t want to duplicate any source of industry bodies like MRUC and BARC. Our members are already part of them, so we don’t want to rock the boat,” Swamy said.

He reiterated that the priority should be to build a unified, credible, and robust system for advertisers, agencies, and broadcasters alike.

Storyboard18 had earlier reported that ACI, originally established on April 20, 1999, by the Standing Committee on Advertising (STACA), ACI will serve as the collective front for various prominent industry organizations. These include the Indian Society of Advertisers, Indian Broadcasting Foundation, Advertising Agencies Association of India, International Advertising Association - India Chapter, and The Advertising Club Bombay.

Swamy added that a formal Executive Committee is being constituted, with each member association nominating two representatives. This committee will be tasked with overseeing the Council’s affairs and electing its President.

We will receive two names from each industry bodies and have received a positive feedback from all the stakeholders and the body will be formed in next one month. He added.