CNBC-TV18, CNBC-AWAAZ & CNBC Bajar announce strategic partnership with Motilal Oswal, debuting with Union Budget 2025

As India gears up for one of the most anticipated economic events of the year—the Union Budget 2025—CNBC-TV18, CNBC-AWAAZ, and CNBC Bajar, India’s leading business news channels, are set to redefine strategic brand partnerships in the business news space. The CNBC network has entered into a high-impact marketing collaboration with Motilal Oswal, launching on February 1, 2025, to introduce a state-of-the-art newsroom experience, elevating brand engagement and viewer interaction like never before.

This partnership represents a significant evolution in the long-standing association between CNBC Universe and Motilal Oswal, moving beyond traditional sponsorships to create an immersive and high-visibility marketing collaboration during the most critical market hours.

As part of this marketing-first initiative, CNBC-TV18 and CNBC-AWAAZ will unveil the ‘CNBC-TV18 Motilal Oswal Studio’ and ‘CNBC-AWAAZ Motilal Oswal Studio’, designed to offer an unparalleled blend of financial news, innovative branding solutions, and dynamic AR integration. At the core of this collaboration is a revamped newsroom experience, featuring advanced technology and interactive graphics for enhanced storytelling, immersive studio branding during peak market hours (08:00 AM – 3:30 PM) for maximum visibility, high-impact on-air promos featuring top market anchors and seamless digital and social media integration across CNBC Universe, extending the reach of Motilal Oswal’s brand messaging.

This initiative cements CNBC’s leadership in offering cutting-edge marketing solutions, ensuring that brands can deeply engage with the most influential business audience in India.

Smriti Mehra, Chief Executive Officer, Business News, Network18, emphasized the strategic innovation behind this partnership "At CNBC network of channels, we continuously push the boundaries of audience engagement and brand integration. This collaboration with Motilal Oswal goes beyond conventional sponsorships, offering a holistic, high-impact marketing platform that delivers premium visibility and engagement. It reflects CNBC’s commitment to providing innovative brand solutions within an editorially rich environment, ensuring unmatched value for both viewers and partners.”

Sandeep Walunj, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Motilal Oswal commented “Motilal Oswal Group is happy to extend this historic association that has worked so beautifully for both the iconic brands over the years! Our core values of Solid Research and Solid Advice are emphatically taken forward by this accretive association.”