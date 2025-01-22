Sony Sports Network bags the broadcasting rights of World Pickleball League

Sony Sports Network has secured the television broadcast rights for World Pickleball League (WPBL), which is set to make its debut on January 24, 2025. The event marks India’s first franchise-based Pickleball league, with matches slated to air live on Sony Sports Ten 2 channels.

Pickleball, one of the world’s fastest-growing sports, has gained significant traction in India. Over 50,000 new players took up the sport in 2024, and the number continues to rise, with nearly 1,000 courts now available across the country. Sony Sports Network aims to help further popularize the sport by bringing the exciting action of the WPBL to Indian audiences.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business at Sony Pictures Networks India, said, "Pickleball has experienced a tremendous surge in popularity, not just in India but globally. At Sony Sports Network, we have always strived to bring the best and most diverse sporting content to our viewers and the addition of the World Pickleball League affirms our endeavors. We are excited to showcase the inaugural edition of the World Pickleball League to our audiences and provide a platform that will help expand the reach of this dynamic sport."

Conceived by Arjuna Awardee and former tennis star Gaurav Natekar, alongside former India No. 1 Arati Ponnappa Natekar, the WPBL will be a 10-day tournament featuring 48 international players from 14 countries. The league will see six dynamic teams, that is, Dilli Dillwale, Pune United, Mumbai Pickle Power, Bengaluru Jawans, Chennai Super Champs and Hyderabad Superstars, battling it out in 18 matches.

Indian Pickleball stars, including Vrushali Thakare, Mayur Patil, Vanshik Kapadia, Sonu Vishvakarma, Isha Lakhani and Kuldip Mahajan, will be representing their respective teams, alongside international talent such as William Sobek, Willy Ching and Max Freeman.

Gaurav Natekar, Co-Founder and CEO of WPBL, added, "Sony Sports Network holds a special place in my heart, given my previous associations with them. Their exceptional track record of captivating audiences with their comprehensive coverage of sporting events across India and the globe is truly commendable. The brand has a deeper partnership with the World Pickleball League, and Sony Sports Network coming on board is a testament to their commitment and trust in the World Pickleball League."