Media Dialogues with Storyboard18: AI and digital accelerating Tata Motors CV brand and business

Shubhranshu Singh, VP and CMO, Tata Motors CVBU, and Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group talk about how the customer journey has transformed in the commercial vehicles business, the role of media and acceleration of digital sales of CVs and more.

By  Storyboard18Jan 26, 2024 10:12 PM
Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani, Shubhranshu Singh, VP and CMO, Tata Motors CVBU, and Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group.

Tata Motors recently became the third Tata Group firm to cross Rs 3 trillion in market cap. In an exclusive client-agency dialogue with Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani, Shubhranshu Singh, VP and CMO, Tata Motors CVBU, and Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group, share how the customer journey has transformed in the commercial vehicles business, the role of media and acceleration of digital sales of CVs, and how the brand and its agencies are reimagining media and marketing for a new Indian consumer.

Listen in.


First Published on Jan 26, 2024 10:12 PM

