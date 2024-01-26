Media Dialogues with Storyboard18: AI and digital accelerating Tata Motors CV brand and business

Tata Motors recently became the third Tata Group firm to cross Rs 3 trillion in market cap. In an exclusive client-agency dialogue with Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani, Shubhranshu Singh, VP and CMO, Tata Motors CVBU, and Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group, share how the customer journey has transformed in the commercial vehicles business, the role of media and acceleration of digital sales of CVs, and how the brand and its agencies are reimagining media and marketing for a new Indian consumer.