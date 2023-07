Devika Bulchandani global CEO and Liz Taylor, global CCO at Ogilvy catch up with Storyboard18's editor Delshad Irani to talk about the relationship the two CXOs share, how they met, how Bulchandani pitched the job to Taylor to bring her on board and what it takes to run a legacy ad agency in today's times. They also spoke about the personal goals they set for themselves when they arrived at Ogilvy and how much of it have they managed to accomplish.