Meta halts AI hiring amid restructuring of division

ADVERTISEMENT
Meta Platforms has placed a hiring freeze on its artificial intelligence division after recruiting more than 50 researchers and engineers in recent months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, August 20.
The freeze, which began last week, comes as part of a broader restructuring of the unit.
It also restricts existing employees from transferring between teams within the division, signalling a temporary pause as the company refines its AI roadmap. Meta has not disclosed how long the freeze will remain in place.
A company spokesperson confirmed the move in an emailed statement to Reuters, stressing that the decision was linked to internal planning rather than a slowdown in its AI ambitions.
“All that’s happening here is some basic organizational planning: creating a solid structure for our new superintelligence efforts after bringing people on board and undertaking yearly budgeting and planning exercises,” the spokesperson said as per Reuters.