As Govt moves to ban RMG advertising, ads for betting firm Parimatch spotted in DPL

Even as the Lok Sabha passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 on Wednesday, aiming to draw a clear line between esports, educational and social gaming on one side and banning real money gaming and gambling on the other, ads for an offshore betting operator were spotted at the Delhi Premiere League (DPL).

The stadium hosting DPL matches had on-ground branding of “Parimatch Sports,” part of Parimatch. The West Delhi Lions franchise sported jerseys emblazoned with the same sponsor, while the East Delhi Riders openly had “Big Daddy” — a Goa-based casino with an offshore license — as their official partner.

The association of Parimatch Sports and Parimatch News with Indian sports leagues and offshore betting entities comes at a time when the government is pushing for banning both real money games of skill and chance. On the other hand, Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has intensified its crackdown on such operators. Just last week, the agency froze nearly ₹110 crore parked in mule bank accounts linked to Parimatch, seizing digital devices, documents, and over 1,200 credit cards allegedly used to launder money and layer transactions.

Jay Sayta, a technology and gaming lawyer, said: “Despite the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting issuing multiple advisories against such advertisements by illegal offshore betting websites and their surrogate brands, several leagues are still continuing to accept such sponsors.”

A spokesperson for the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) said: “We have consistently advocated for clear policies to curb the operations of illegal betting companies. Despite repeated crackdowns, these offshore operators continue to exploit regulatory gaps, undermining consumer protection and hurting compliant, tax-paying firms.”

ED investigators say Parimatch’s meteoric rise in India owes as much to its financial networks as to its aggressive surrogate advertising strategy. While direct promotion of gambling remains illegal, Parimatch has expanded through fronts like Parimatch Sports and Parimatch News, pouring money into sports sponsorships, celebrity endorsements, and media campaigns.

Payments to Indian advertising and media agencies for these campaigns were allegedly routed through foreign inward remittances, further complicating enforcement.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 makes advertising of online real money games and betting platforms a punishable offence, with jail terms of up to two years and fines up to ₹50 lakh for first-time violations. Repeat offenders face even harsher penalties — three years in jail and fines of up to ₹1 crore.

The bill states: “Any person who makes or causes to make advertisement in any media, in contravention of section 6, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine which may extend to fifty lakh rupees or with both.”