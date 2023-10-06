comScore

Can’t stop at one: Emerging models of agency-client partnerships

The dynamics between advertising agencies and their clients have undergone significant transformations in the past decade. While the traditional agency on record model still exists, it has had to evolve to meet the demands of an increasingly fast-paced, always-on, and crowded consumer environment. As a result, new partnership structures have emerged. Today, many large clients work with multiple agency partners, encompassing both established agencies and newer firms.

Oct 6, 2023
Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer at Britannia Industries; Subramanyeswar, Group CEO at MullenLowe Lintas Group; and Harshil Karia, founder of Schbang along with Storyboard18's Delshad Irani.

To gain insights into the evolving nature of agency-client relationships in this new era, CNBC-TV18 interviewed three industry experts: Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer at Britannia Industries; Subramanyeswar, Group CEO at MullenLowe Lintas Group; and Harshil Karia, founder of Schbang.

Listen in.


First Published on Oct 6, 2023

