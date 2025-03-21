            
Education body slams Uber India for gambling app ads on cabs

The Foundation’s Secretary expressed deep concern over the negative impact of such endorsements, particularly with the Indian Premier League (IPL) season approaching.

By  Storyboard18Mar 21, 2025 9:00 AM
The Acharya Chanakya Educational Foundation has urged Uber India to act responsibly in protecting the interests of the nation’s youth. (Representative Image: Jack Hamilton via Unsplash)

The Acharya Chanakya Educational Foundation has raised strong objections against Uber India for allegedly promoting gambling applications such as 1xBet through advertisements displayed on taxis affiliated with its fleet partners, including Everest Fleet Pvt. Ltd.

In a formal letter to Uber India’s Country Director, Yashovardhan Sharma, the Foundation’s Secretary expressed deep concern over the negative impact of such endorsements, particularly with the Indian Premier League (IPL) season approaching. The letter warned that advertising unlawful betting platforms not only encourages illegal gambling but also poses a severe risk to the financial and psychological well-being of young Indians.

The Foundation has demanded that Uber India immediately cease all advertising related to gambling applications. It also issued a warning that failure to comply would lead to a peaceful protest at Uber’s headquarters on March 24, followed by legal action and extensive media coverage.

The Acharya Chanakya Educational Foundation has urged Uber India to act responsibly in protecting the interests of the nation’s youth. Notedly, Uber India has not issued an official response to the allegations.


First Published on Mar 21, 2025 8:57 AM

