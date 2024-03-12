Adfactors founders and Bobby Kurian partner to launch StratInk Consulting

Bobby Kurian, journalist turned communications strategist and industry veterans Madan Bahal and Rajesh Chaturvedi, the founders of public relations firm, Adfactors PR have entered a joint venture.
StratInk Consulting, the company formed by the trio, offers CEOs and investors in India Inc, communications solutions for complex business environments
Kurian will lead the company as co-founder and managing director. He previously held senior editorial positions at The Times of India and The Economic Times, among other media. Kurian also provides advisory services to tech investors and multiple business leaders on growth opportunities and business risks.
StratInk will offer solutions for risk intelligence, merger and acquisition, public advocacy, people advisory, investment cycles, and geopolitical and economic trends. The company plans to bring consultants onboard from newsrooms, communications, law firms, capital markets and public policy platforms.
The joint venture will set up offices in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Mumbai.