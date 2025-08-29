Sun TV Network posts ad revenue of Rs 1,441 crore in FY25; Cricket income falls to Rs 642 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
Sun TV Network reported an 11.7% decline in profit for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. According to the company’s 40th annual report, profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 1,654.46 crore in FY25, compared with Rs 1,875.15 crore in the previous year.
The broadcaster, which operates satellite television channels across seven languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, Marathi and Hindi - also recorded a dip in total income. The figure slipped 1.86% year-on-year to Rs 4,543.96 crore in FY25, against Rs 4,630.19 crore in FY24.
Revenue from advertising and sale of broadcast slots fell to Rs 1,440.92 crore in FY25, down from Rs 1,493.10 crore a year earlier. Advertising income is recognised when the related commercial or programme is telecast, the company said.
Subscription income, however, rose marginally to Rs 1,823.22 crore from Rs 1,814 crore in FY24. By contrast, income from movie distribution and sale of rights saw a sharp fall, slipping to Rs 108.7 crore from Rs 313.46 crore in the previous fiscal.
Overall revenue from operations dropped 6.2% to Rs 4,015.09 crore in FY25, from Rs 4,282.10 crore in FY24. Subscription and advertising remained the company’s major revenue drivers during the year.
Sun TV’s income from its cricket franchises declined 2.7% to Rs 641.73 crore in FY25, compared with Rs 659.03 crore in FY24. The company owns the IPL team SunRisers Hyderabad and SunRisers Eastern Cape in Cricket South Africa’s T20 League, with a branch office in South Africa.
The broadcaster’s consolidated advertisement and publicity expenses jumped 24.5% year-on-year to Rs 45.40 crore in FY25, up from Rs 36.44 crore in FY24.
India’s media and entertainment (M&E) industry grew 3.3% in FY25, reaching a market size of around Rs 2.5 trillion and contributing 0.73% to GDP. The sector underwent significant structural shifts, led by digital transformation.
For the first time, digital media overtook television to become the largest segment, contributing 32% of overall revenues. Affordable internet, rising mobile usage and demand for vernacular content powered this shift. Advertising revenues grew 8.1%, led by digital ads, which accounted for 55% of total ad spends. Short-form video, influencer marketing and e-commerce advertising were key growth drivers.