            

Amazon Ads launches Sponsored TV in India

Amazon Ads' latest service offers brands an efficient and cost-effective way to reach audiences via Amazon’s premium streaming content, starting with Amazon MX Player.

By  Storyboard18Mar 6, 2025 2:49 PM
Amazon Ads launches Sponsored TV in India
Sponsored TV campaigns leverage Amazon’s machine learning-powered optimisation models, which are informed by Amazon’s first-party shopping and entertainment signals.

Expanding full-funnel advertising with self-service streaming TV solution, Amazon Ads has launched Sponsored TV in India.

A self-service ad solution for brands of all sizes that sell on Amazon.in, Sponsored TV enables brands to run streaming TV campaigns to reach audiences through Amazon’s exclusive and premium streaming content, starting with Amazon MX Player.

Commenting on the same, Kapil Sharma, Director, Amazon Ads India, said, “At Amazon Ads, we believe that brand-building strategies, like video advertising, should be accessible to businesses of all sizes—regardless of budget or expertise. With Sponsored TV, we’re democratising streaming TV advertising in India, enabling brands to run efficient video campaigns using our flexible, self-service tools.

“Powered by machine learning optimisation models, Sponsored TV campaigns provide efficient reach by leveraging trillions of Amazon’s first-party streaming, shopping, and browsing signals to create relevant ad experiences for viewers across screens,” he added.

Research from Amazon indicates that many brands struggle with the upfront costs and lack the creative expertise to justify the investment. At the same time, media-consumption trends show streaming TV is overtaking linear TV as the primary method of viewing.

Sponsored TV is said to address this gap by offering an affordable, self-service solution that empowers brands to reach the growing audience of cord-cutters, with flexible controls and measurable results. The service provides brands the opportunity to use Amazon Ads’ sponsored ads tools, which require no minimum campaign spend and no upfront commitments. Brands can easily create streaming TV campaigns in just a few clicks within the Amazon Ads console or via the Amazon Ads API.

“TV advertising is no longer just for the big brands. With self-serve buying and closed-loop measurements, Sponsored TV makes streaming TV advertising a cost-efficient option for emerging and enterprise brands that want to connect the entertainment and shopping journey for customers," said Patrick Miller, Co-founder of Flywheel.


Tags
First Published on Mar 6, 2025 2:49 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Zing introduces 10-minute food delivery with cashback for late orders

Zing introduces 10-minute food delivery with cashback for late orders

How it Works

Calls grow for tougher regulations on WhatsApp, Telegram as spam threatens brand safety

Calls grow for tougher regulations on WhatsApp, Telegram as spam threatens brand safety

Advertising

AI adoption surges across industries, but salaries lag behind

AI adoption surges across industries, but salaries lag behind

Brand Marketing

Creativeland Asia takes WinZO to court, cries foul over misuse of creative idea

Creativeland Asia takes WinZO to court, cries foul over misuse of creative idea

How it Works

Pepsi vs. Coca-Cola: Will the 2025 cola war spark enough buzz?

Pepsi vs. Coca-Cola: Will the 2025 cola war spark enough buzz?

Brand Marketing

Suniel Shetty-backed Aquatein on lookout for 'mid-sized' creative agency

Suniel Shetty-backed Aquatein on lookout for 'mid-sized' creative agency

Advertising

BCCI seeks media agency to shape IPL 2025 advertising strategy

BCCI seeks media agency to shape IPL 2025 advertising strategy