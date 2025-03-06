Amazon Ads launches Sponsored TV in India

Expanding full-funnel advertising with self-service streaming TV solution, Amazon Ads has launched Sponsored TV in India.

A self-service ad solution for brands of all sizes that sell on Amazon.in, Sponsored TV enables brands to run streaming TV campaigns to reach audiences through Amazon’s exclusive and premium streaming content, starting with Amazon MX Player.

Commenting on the same, Kapil Sharma, Director, Amazon Ads India, said, “At Amazon Ads, we believe that brand-building strategies, like video advertising, should be accessible to businesses of all sizes—regardless of budget or expertise. With Sponsored TV, we’re democratising streaming TV advertising in India, enabling brands to run efficient video campaigns using our flexible, self-service tools.

“Powered by machine learning optimisation models, Sponsored TV campaigns provide efficient reach by leveraging trillions of Amazon’s first-party streaming, shopping, and browsing signals to create relevant ad experiences for viewers across screens,” he added.

Research from Amazon indicates that many brands struggle with the upfront costs and lack the creative expertise to justify the investment. At the same time, media-consumption trends show streaming TV is overtaking linear TV as the primary method of viewing.

Sponsored TV is said to address this gap by offering an affordable, self-service solution that empowers brands to reach the growing audience of cord-cutters, with flexible controls and measurable results. The service provides brands the opportunity to use Amazon Ads’ sponsored ads tools, which require no minimum campaign spend and no upfront commitments. Brands can easily create streaming TV campaigns in just a few clicks within the Amazon Ads console or via the Amazon Ads API.