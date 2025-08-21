DontKillSkill trends on X as Govt passes Online Gaming Bill 2025 - netizens slam ban, industry launches petition

ADVERTISEMENT
The government's move to pass the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha has set off a firestorm online, with #DontKillSkill trending on X.
The bill, introduced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, lays out a dual framework - promoting e-sports and educational gaming while banning all real-money online gaming (RMG), irrespective of whether it is skill-based or chance-based.
Supporters of the bill argue it safeguards players from gambling risks, but a growing chorus of critics say the blanket ban jeopardizes livelihoods and pushes players towards unsafe, unregulated platforms.
On X, reactions poured in within hours.
"Responsible gaming is important, but the new Online Gaming Bill is not the solution. It restricts player choice, limits safe platforms & fuels the black market. A balanced, transparent policy is the way forward," said one user.
Another added, "Skill games aren’t just games—they’re careers, sources of income, and dreams for many. The blanket ban threatens everything. We can’t stay silent. Add your voice and sign the petition today."
One user suggested standing united against this move to ensure fairness, freedom, and the future of India's digital economy. "This is not just about games—it’s about rights."
Behind every gamer is a coder, a designer, a tournament organizer, and a support team. An entire ecosystem thrives around online skill gaming. #DontKillSkill— Ragni (@imRagni_004) August 20, 2025
Time is running out!— Aditya Sharma ???????? (@_AdiityaSharma) August 20, 2025
A blanket ban on online gaming could hit thousands of skilled players and professionals.
We need your support. Sign the petition.#DontKillSkillhttps://t.co/b2vhaTKwp5
Responsible gaming is important, but the new Online Gaming Bill is not the solution. It restricts player choice, limits safe platforms & fuels the black market. A balanced, transparent policy is the way forward.#OnlineGamingBill #DontKillSkill— Ashutosh Parmar (@ashuparmar_5) August 21, 2025
A blanket ban on online gaming isn’t just about taking away games—it’s taking away— अमित (@Amit96_) August 20, 2025
lives, careers, and passion.
Poker, fantasy sports, skill games—they’re all at risk.
Stand up for the community. Sign the petition today.#DontKillSkill pic.twitter.com/cGOhgpReW5
This is just not the ban on online games this is ban on whole industry!! Already we are dealing with inflation and 400K+ job losses with this bill is what we have voted for @narendramodi ? The way bill was introduced and passed was unconstitutional #DontKillSkill— Abhishek (@trendyy2612) August 20, 2025
These industries generate revenue, create jobs, and contribute to the digital economy. Cutting them off is cutting off progress. #DontKillSkill— Radhika (@Radha__004) August 20, 2025
Online skill games support many professionals and families. A ban would harm them badly—please sign and share. #DontKillSkill https://t.co/TdubrWQLsp— Asmit Singh (@asmit_78) August 20, 2025
Banning POKER won’t solve problems—it will create unemployment.https://t.co/RYoNjhMeWN#DontKillSkill— Pawar (@Avni9675) August 20, 2025