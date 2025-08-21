DontKillSkill trends on X as Govt passes Online Gaming Bill 2025 - netizens slam ban, industry launches petition

            
The passage of the Online Gaming Bill 2025 has triggered a digital uproar, with #DontKillSkill trending on X. Netizens and industry voices say the blanket ban on real-money skill games threatens livelihoods, innovation, and India’s digital economy.

By  Storyboard18Aug 21, 2025 11:33 AM
The government's move to pass the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha has set off a firestorm online, with #DontKillSkill trending on X.

The bill, introduced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, lays out a dual framework - promoting e-sports and educational gaming while banning all real-money online gaming (RMG), irrespective of whether it is skill-based or chance-based.

Supporters of the bill argue it safeguards players from gambling risks, but a growing chorus of critics say the blanket ban jeopardizes livelihoods and pushes players towards unsafe, unregulated platforms.

On X, reactions poured in within hours.

"Responsible gaming is important, but the new Online Gaming Bill is not the solution. It restricts player choice, limits safe platforms & fuels the black market. A balanced, transparent policy is the way forward," said one user.

Another added, "Skill games aren’t just games—they’re careers, sources of income, and dreams for many. The blanket ban threatens everything. We can’t stay silent. Add your voice and sign the petition today."

One user suggested standing united against this move to ensure fairness, freedom, and the future of India's digital economy. "This is not just about games—it’s about rights."

First Published on Aug 21, 2025 11:33 AM

