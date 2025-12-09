Apple Fitness+ confirms India debut on December 15; pricing and features announced

Apple has confirmed the launch of its subscription-based fitness and wellness service, Apple Fitness+, in India on December 15. This marks the platform's largest global expansion since its 2020 debut, adding India and 48 other regions.

The service provides a mix of guided workouts, meditation sessions, and deep integration across Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro 3. Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies, highlighted the platform’s motivation through seamless integration and real-time on-screen metrics.

Key Features and Content

Workout Types: Users will access 12 workout types, including Strength, Yoga, HIIT, Pilates, Dance, Cycling, Kickboxing, and Meditation, with session lengths ranging from five to 45 minutes.

Personalization: The service includes Custom Plans for tailored weekly schedules based on preferred activities, trainers, and music.

Device Integration: Apple Watch owners can view heart rate, calories burned, Activity rings progress, and the Burn Bar during sessions. AirPods Pro 3 users can also see metrics on the screen.

Music: Music features deep Apple Music integration and curated playlists, with the addition of a new K-Pop category. The Artist Spotlight series will continue, featuring artists such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Coldplay.

Other Staples: Features like the Time to Walk audio storytelling experience, which adds an episode with Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda, and Collections (curated workout sets for specific goals) will be part of the India rollout.

Pricing and Availability

India Pricing: Apple Fitness+ will cost ₹149 per month or ₹999 per year. The subscription supports Family Sharing for up to six users.

Promotional Offer: Customers who purchase a new Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, AirPods Pro 3, or Powerbeats Pro 2 from Apple or authorized resellers will receive three months of Fitness+ at no extra cost.

Supported Devices: The service requires an iPhone 8 or later running iOS 16.1 or above, or an Apple Watch Series 3 or later paired with an iPhone 6s or above.

Global Expansion: The service launches concurrently in India, Chile, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam, among others. German and Spanish dubbing will also be available on the launch date.

First Published on Dec 9, 2025 9:13 AM