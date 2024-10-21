ASCI to host Global Summit for Ad self-regulation in Mumbai in March 2025

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) is set to host the International Council for Ad Self-Regulation (ICAS) Global Summit from 17th – 21st March 2025, in Mumbai. This will mark the ICAS summit debut outside of Europe and the US. The event will create opportunities for global stakeholders to engage in discussions focused on the future of advertising, new regulatory trends, and evolving standards.

The summit will host advertising Self-Regulatory Organisations (SRO) from over 27 ICAS member countries, along with representatives of six international advertising associations and other industry delegates. The summit will also feature the ICAS Global Self-Regulation Awards, celebrating best practices in advertising self-regulation worldwide.

As part of the summit, ASCI Academy will host a thought leadership event called the “Global Adda” that will see the launch of important reports and conduct discussions on the topics of future regulatory trends in advertising, diversity and inclusion with a focus on masculinities, and the opportunities and guardrails around AI in advertising.

Besides the report launches, Global Adda will feature panel discussions, fireside chats, and networking sessions, enabling participants to delve deeper into pressing issues with leaders in the advertising regulatory space. Participating stakeholders will include international advertising SROs, regulators, industry leaders, domain experts, civil society organisations and academic institutions.

ASCI has been contributing to the global work on self-regulation. Recently, it became a founding member of the ICAS Global Think Tank at its launch event in New York. The collaborative platform is committed to promoting self-regulation, critical thinking, and research to advance responsible advertising practices globally. By joining the Think Tank, ASCI will work together on global discussions and action on advertising ethics and evolving standards.

Manisha Kapoor, Vice President, ICAS & CEO, and Secretary General, ASCI, said, “Hosting ICAS’s first global summit outside Europe and the US is an honour. We look forward to having global experts share their insights and learn from the Indian industry. Advertising today faces new challenges in building and sustaining consumer trust. This summit will offer an exchange of ideas and best practices that will help us drive important conversations and action in the industry.”

ICAS was established in 2016 to promote responsible ads through the effective implementation of self-regulatory standards. The objectives pursued by ICAS include:

Exchanging best practices around ad self-regulation and working on common solutions to the global challenges faced by the advertising industry.

Facilitating the establishment of new SROs in emerging markets and empowering them to grow.

Promoting self-regulation worldwide and highlighting its benefits for consumers, businesses, regulators, and society as a whole.