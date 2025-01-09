Bisleri spends ₹100 crore on ads in FY24, reports 83% profit surge

ADVERTISEMENT
Packaged drinking water giant Bisleri made a splash in 2023-24, ramping up its advertising spend to over Rs. 100 crore - an impressive 60% increase from the Rs. 63.2 crore it spent in FY23. The aggressive marketing push aligns with the company’s robust financial performance, as Bisleri reported a total income of Rs. 2,814 crore, up 18.3% from Rs. 2,378 crore in the previous fiscal year.
The brand’s revenue from operations contributed Rs. 2,689.6 crore, while other income stood at ₹124.3 crore. Its net profit surged by a remarkable 82.6%, rising from Rs. 173.3 crore in FY23 to Rs. 316.9 crore in FY24.
Strategic Marketing Moves
Bisleri’s substantial increase in advertising expenditure was driven by high-profile sports sponsorships and celebrity endorsements. In March 2023, Bisleri signed a three-year deal as the Official Hydration Partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL), ensuring its brand visibility on one of India’s largest sporting platforms. The company also collaborated with the Naseer Abdulla Lootah Group to expand its footprint in the UAE, covering key markets such as Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi.
Additionally, Bisleri partnered with the Ultimate Table Tennis League as its hydration partner under its #CarryYourGame campaign. This two-year agreement showcased the brand’s commitment to associating with diverse sports to reach a wider audience.
Star Power Drives Brand Appeal
With an aggressive focus on advertising and strategic partnerships, Bisleri not only strengthened its market presence but also delivered stellar financial results.
Celebrity endorsements played a pivotal role in Bisleri’s marketing strategy. In 2023, the company roped in Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone as a brand ambassador, followed by Aditya Roy Kapur in 2024. Previously, the brand has engaged popular names like Dulquer Salmaan, Ishaan Khatter, Palak Tiwari, and Dino Morea for targeted campaigns, enhancing its connection with different demographics.