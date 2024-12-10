BookMyShow's ad revenue jumps to Rs 140.57 crore in FY24: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
Online ticket booking platform, BookMyShow revenue has reportedly soared to nearly Rs 1,400 crore in fiscal year 2024 from Rs 277 crore in FY 22.
According to a report by Entrackr, the sport-to-events ticketing platform registered a 43.2 percent year-on-year growth to Rs 1,396 crore in revenue from operations in FY 2024 compared to Rs 975.51 crore in FY 23.
As per the data, the company collected a revenue of Rs 140.57 crore from advertisement, marketing, sales of food & beverages, vouchers, etc. Whereas, the company earned Rs 801.57 crore from online ticketing and Rs 140.57 crore from live events in FY 24, respectively.
BookMyShow also earned Rs 33.28 crore from interest and gains on financial assets.
Additionally, the company paid a revenue share worth Rs 323.03 crore in FY 24. It spent Rs 233.49 crore on production and Rs 211.32 crore on the artists in the same period.
The advertisement and promotions charges stood at Rs 78.97 crore and payment gateway charges surged to Rs 49.57 crore. Overall, the expenses of the companies increased from Rs 940.86 crore in FY 23 to Rs 1,319.88 crore in FY 24.
The company made profits of Rs 258.65 crore from online ticketing and Rs 84.13 crore via advertisement. However, the live events vertical incurred a loss of Rs 137.99 crore in FY 24, Entrackr mentioned.
The operating cash flow of the company slipped 85.3 percent to Rs 33.54 crore and the outstanding losses of the firm stood at Rs 751.42 crore.