Bura Na Mano, Holi Hai! Swiggy Instamart’s festive banter takes over billboards

Swiggy Instamart is turning up the festive spirit this Holi by painting the town orange. As part of its out-of-home campaign, the brand took over billboards across Delhi NCR and Mumbai, drenching them in bright orange hues that perfectly capture the festive spirit.

The quick commerce platform partnered with brands like Hajmola, Real, Mirinda, Havmor, and Furr by Peesafe for a banter that is sure to make you chuckle as you escape the Holi balloons and water guns.

The campaign kicked off with a cheeky billboard saying, "Bura na mano Holi Hai. Holi Ka Samaan in just 10 minutes." Hajmola jumped in with, "Ab aap bhi humaare chatkaare loge?". Real chimed in with, "Nahi maanenge. Feelings Real Hain," and Mirinda added, "Hum pe ye kisne orange rang daala?" Furr by Pee Safe joined the fun with their witty hoarding saying, "Bura maan bhi gaye, toh patch up kar lenge

As the summer announces its arrival, with Holi, Havmor launched the delectable and traditional Thandai ice cream. Savouring this flavor, Havmor joined the fun with their billboard saying, "We don't mind Having More. Havmor Thandai ice cream in just 10 minutes."

Swiggy Instamart’s out-of-home (OOH) campaign is designed to captivate audiences. The campaign not only celebrates the festive spirit of Holi but also highlights Swiggy Instamart's 10-minute delivery service for Holi essentials. From organic colors and pichkaris to traditional sweets and post-Holi care items, Swiggy Instamart ensures that everything you need for the festival is just a few clicks away. Adding to the fun, users can also order quirky ‘Instafartees’ - meme inspired fun Holi T-shirts designed for the ultimate party vibe.