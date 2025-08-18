Unpaid promotion: Zomato watermarked image pops up inside Swiggy app

ADVERTISEMENT
In an unusual brand crossover, Zomato's watermark has made a surprise appearance on rival food delivery platform Swiggy - without any planned campaign or media spend.
A LinkedIn user flagged that a restaurant listed on Swiggy Bolt was showcasing food photos still watermarked by Zomato. The twist? These weren't user-uploaded images.
Zomato offers professional photography services to its restaurant partners, capturing and watermarking high-quality visuals before they go live on its platform.
When the same restaurant reused those photos on Swiggy, the watermark remained intact - essentially turning into free visibility for Zomato on a competitor's marketplace.
The incident sparked buzz online, with users calling it "a brilliant marketing move, even if unintentional," while another joked, "What about the times I order from Zomato and the delivery guy comes in Swiggy outfit?" While others saw it as a fascinating lesson in branding, noting how watermarking can drive recall and visibility across unexpected spaces.