After ban on 25 OTT Apps, scrutiny could mount over Spotify’s explicit content policies

Even as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) recently blocked 25 over-the-top (OTT) platforms for streaming obscene and pornographic material, questions are now being raised about similar sexually explicit content thriving unchecked on Spotify, one of India’s leading audio streaming services.

The MIB’s crackdown earlier this month was framed as a decisive action to curb the spread of vulgar and pornographic content in digital entertainment. The Ministry noted that many of these OTT platforms were not only circulating obscene content but also inserting sexual innuendos and extended sexually explicit sequences in their offerings.

The order came after consultations with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Department of Legal Affairs, industry bodies FICCI and CII, as well as experts on women’s and children’s rights.

Despite the broader content removals, Spotify continues to carry audio material that includes explicit sexual content, such as pornographic recordings, “sexual ASMR,” and adult-themed Hindi narratives — raising questions among observers about the company’s content moderation practices in India.

Experts and parents have voiced concern that some of this material reportedly surfaces alongside searches for children’s bedtime stories and nursery rhymes. The potential overlap has renewed scrutiny over how minors might encounter inappropriate content on the platform, particularly in a market where age-gating mechanisms remain limited.

A review conducted by Storyboard18 highlighted gaps in Spotify’s moderation systems and perhaps highlights ongoing challenges the company faces in monitoring user-uploaded content.

“Spotify should have a robust content moderation policy and immediately take down sexually explicit content once it is brought to their notice, failing which they will lose safe harbour protection under the Information Technology Act,” said technology lawyer Jay Sayta.

He further warned, “The fact that minors are able to access sexually explicit content on Spotify and that the company does not have any age-gating policy is a matter of concern. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology should take action against Spotify in case it fails to rectify its policies and remove such objectionable content.”

When contacted, Spotify maintained that it does not allow pornography or sexually explicit content on its platform. “Our Platform Rules make it clear that we do not allow sexually explicit material, such as pornography, and we leverage a variety of algorithmic and human detection measures, including user reports, to identify these types of content. We continuously review and take action against any content that violates our policies,” a Spotify spokesperson said.

The company also pointed to ongoing efforts to improve age-appropriate experiences: “In addition to age checks in certain markets, we are exploring other ways to ensure we have up-to-date age information and will continue to iterate our approach where it makes sense.”

Despite Spotify’s official stance, explicit content remains accessible, indicating gaps between the company’s policy commitments and implementation.

The issue also highlights the absence of India-specific safeguards for minors on global platforms. While Spotify’s Sensitive Content policy explicitly bans pornography, nudity for sexual gratification and sexual themes linked to rape, incest or bestiality, the enforcement of these rules appears inconsistent.

Experts suggest India could borrow from the United Kingdom’s Online Safety Act, 2023, which requires digital platforms to implement stringent age-verification mechanisms, including ID checks and facial recognition, to prevent minors from accessing adult content. India currently has no such legal requirement, leaving platforms free to rely on self-regulation and broad global guidelines.

The controversy around explicit audio streaming is not the only compliance challenge for Spotify in India. Earlier this year, the MIB issued an advisory dated May 8, asking OTT platforms and intermediaries to block access to Pakistani content amid rising geopolitical tensions. However, Pakistani music and podcasts remained available on Spotify in India.

Industry observers argue that the dual challenges — sexually explicit content and non-compliance with government advisories — expose broader gaps in India’s regulatory framework for digital intermediaries.