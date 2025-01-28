Former Amazon Ads India director Vijay Iyer joins Flipkart

ADVERTISEMENT
Former director of Amazon Ads India, Vijay Iyer, has joined rival e-commerce platform Flipkart, Storyboard18 has learned.
Iyer stepped down from Amazon India in December 2024. He was among the three senior executives to exit Amazon India in the second half of 2024, including Manish Tiwary and Consumer Electronics Head Ranjit Babu.
Currently, he is the Vice President and General manager at Flipkart Ads.
Previously, Iyer worked at Amazon India for nearly nine years. Previously, he held key roles at RML Information Services, Komli Media, and Yahoo!.
Samir Kumar took over the reins of Amazon's India consumer business following the resignation of Tiwary.
He was with Amazon India for eight-and-a-half years.
On the other hand, Babu had a tenure of over a decade at Amazon India and served as the chief executive of Cloudtail.
Amazon is also preparing to enter the quick commerce market—currently dominated by BlinkIt and Zepto. Amazon's quick commerce venture Tez is likely to be launched in the first quarter of 2025.
Recently, Amazon's largest seller Cocoblu Retail created a new entity called Cocoblu Quick Commerce, focusing on fast deliveries.