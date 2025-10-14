Google overhauls Search Ad design, sparks user control debate

ADVERTISEMENT
Google is rolling out a significant redesign to how it displays ads in Search, grouping all sponsored links under one clearly marked “Sponsored” section. This change moves away from individually tagging each ad, instead keeping the single “Sponsored” label visible as a user scrolls through the paid listings on both desktop and mobile.
The new layout introduces a "Hide sponsored results" button at the bottom of the ad block. Tapping this button collapses the ads into a single bar, keeping them tucked away until the user opts to view them again.
While Google asserts the redesign "makes navigation even easier," critics are quickly pointing to the commercial implications. The grouping strategy forces users to scroll past the entirety of the paid listings before reaching the organic search results.
This latest tweak follows a pattern of Google's ads becoming less distinguishable from regular results, including dropping colored backgrounds and changing the prominent "Ad" label to the softer "Sponsored tag" in 2020. Though the new "Hide sponsored results" button appears to offer user control, observers argue that positioning the button at the end of the ad section is a subtle way to maximize ad exposure, protecting Google's most profitable business model.