CCI drops DG summons in Madison case | Protean CMO Gaurav Ramdev resigns | Publicis CEO eyes 2026 outperformance after 5.7% Q3 growth

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

CCI cartel probe: DG summons withdrawn amid ongoing Delhi HC proceedings in Madison case

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday heard extensive arguments in a writ petition filed by Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd., challenging the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) search and seizure operations and the scope of the Director General’s (DG) investigative powers. During the hearing, the DG’s summons issued to Madison for October 14 were withdrawn, with the Court recording the statement and adjourning the matter.

The hearing before a single-judge bench led by Justice Sachin Datta focused on procedural and statutory questions surrounding the CCI’s probe, which stemmed from a leniency application filed in February 2024. Madison has challenged both the legality of the CCI’s prima facie order under Section 26(1) of the Competition Act and the DG’s authority to expand the scope of the investigation.

Protean's Chief Growth & Marketing Officer Gaurav Ramdev quits

Gaurav Ramdev, who served as the Chief Growth and Marketing Officer at Protean eGov Technologies, has stepped down from his role.

As CMO, Ramdev oversaw the full spectrum of marketing functions, including brand marketing, digital marketing, performance marketing, content marketing, product marketing, corporate communications, and public relations. He also led strategy and go-to-market innovation, supporting business functions through lead generation and optimization efforts.

“We expect to outperform again in 2026”: Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun on achieving 5.7% organic growth in Q3

Publicis Groupe reported strong third-quarter results for 2025, registering 5.7% organic growth, driven by sustained client demand and expanding adoption of its artificial intelligence-led marketing solutions.

The company noted that all key regions performed well, with the U.S. accelerating to 7.1% growth, outpacing expectations. On the back of this momentum, Publicis upgraded its full-year 2025 organic growth guidance to between 5% and 5.5%, and expects its operating margin to come in slightly above 18%, even after factoring in continued investments in M&A and talent.

Parliamentary panel flags creator-driven fake news ecosystem, urges heavier fines and licensing norms

In a detailed report on mechanisms to curb fake news, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology has placed the spotlight on fake news creators, underscoring the financial incentives, technological tools, and legal gaps that allow them to operate with impunity.

The Committee’s findings, presented in its Twenty-Second Report, highlight that creators of fake news — individuals, organized groups, and increasingly, AI content generators — are at the core of a sophisticated misinformation ecosystem that transcends national boundaries.

LG Electronics India surges 50% on market debut, tops parent’s valuation at $13 billion

LG Electronics India made a debut on the stock market on October 14, surging 50.4% on listing day and touching a valuation of $13.07 billion (Rs 1.15 lakh crore), overtaking the market capitalisation of its South Korean parent, LG Electronics, valued at around $10 billion (Rs 8,800 crore).

The listing not only cements LG India’s leadership in India’s consumer durables space but also underscores the growing investor confidence in India’s brand-driven manufacturing story.