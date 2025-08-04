'P&G is in great hands': Ex-P&G CEO shares heartwarming tale about Shailesh Jejurikar's rise to the top

ADVERTISEMENT
As congratulatory messages pour in following Shailesh Jejurikar's appointment as the new global CEO of Procter & Gamble, one note stands out - a heartfelt tribute from former P&G executive James Michael Lafferty, who shared a personal anecdote that reveals the man behind the title.
Lafferty, who served as CEO of P&G Philippines nearly two decades ago, reflected on a moment that marked the beginning of his professional and personal friendship with Jejurikar.
The two had both assumed leadership roles around the same time in 2005 - Laffety in Manila and Jejurikar as CEO of the Southeast Asia regional laundry business in Singapore.
Faced with a directive to implement cost-saving measures in the Philippines, Lafferty made an unusual but practical suggestion during a team meeting: rather than spend $250 per night on hotel stays during his frequent trips to Singapore, perhaps someone could host him.
"The first hand up was Shailesh," Lafferty wrote. "He didn't know me. But he liked the idea and wanted to support it. So, he opened his home to me."
Over the next few years, Lafferty stayed in Jejurikar's home on more than 30 occasions. In doing so, he not only witnessed Jejurikar's business acumen firsthand, but also his strong family values, humility, and emotional intelligence.
Also Read: Shailesh Jejurikar, P&G’s first-ever Indian-origin global CEO, says growth begins with belief
"You see a man’s family, and you see the true character of the man,” Lafferty said, calling Jejurikar a “generational talent” with “EQ off the charts.”
Calling the promotion “most well-deserved,” Lafferty didn’t shy away from showing his support beyond words, quipping that he plans to buy more P&G stock now that the company is in Jejurikar’s hands.
“Well done my friend. I am proud of you,” he concluded.