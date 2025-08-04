AT&T CEO John Stankey to employees: Return to office full-time or find another job

ADVERTISEMENT
AT&T CEO John Stankey has issued a stern directive to employees: commit to the company's five-day return-to-office (RTO) mandate or seek employment elsewhere.
The message, delivered via an internal memo to managers on Friday, reflects the telecom giant's hard stance on reshaping its workplace culture and operations.
As reported by Business Insider, the memo acknowledged growing employee discomfort following the full return-to-office requirement implemented earlier this year.
Despite a 79% commitment rate from the company's 99,000 employees in a recent internal survey, Stankey noted an overall dip in engagement - a trend he said was expected during such large-scale cultural overhauls.
"I'm not surprised," Stankey wrote. "We are midstream on a multi-year journey to build the company we want, not simply optimize the one we have."
Earlier this year, AT&T began phasing out its hybrid work model, mandating that employees return to the office five days a week. The move sparked dissatisfaction among staff, with some citing logistical problems such as overcrowded parking and a lack of desks.
Still, Stankey defended the decision, stating it in-person presence is crucial for executing major initiatives and fostering collaboration. "If a self-directed, virtual, or hybrid work schedule is essential for you to manage your career aspirations and life challenges, you will have a difficult time aligning your priorities with those of the company and the culture we aim to establish,” he wrote, the report added.
The memo is part of a broader cultural shift at AT&T. Stankey described the company's transformation from a traditionally hierarchical, tenure-focused environment to one that rewards performance, adaptability, and innovation.
"We have consciously shifted away from some of these elements and towards a more market-based culture - focused on rewarding capability, contribution, and commitment," he explained.
Stankey's memo was unequivocal: adherence to the RTO policy is mandatory. Employees unwilling to comply were subtly but firmly advised to reconsider their future at the company, the report added.
“We run a dynamic, customer-facing business, tackling large-scale, challenging initiatives,” he wrote. “If the requirements dictated by this dynamic do not align to your personal desires, you have every right to find a career opportunity that is suitable to your aspirations and needs.”