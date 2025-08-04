Bharti Airtel’s digital arm Xtelify launches AI and Cloud platforms; signs global telco partnerships

ADVERTISEMENT
Bharti Airtel’s digital technology arm, Xtelify, has unveiled a sovereign, telco-grade cloud platform, Airtel Cloud, aimed at transforming enterprise cloud usage in India. As per a report by CNBC TV-18,tThe platform, designed to manage up to 140 crore transactions per minute, is now being offered commercially, promising Indian businesses up to 40% cost savings on cloud spends.
Hosted on next-generation sustainable data centers and powered by GenAI for provisioning, Airtel Cloud offers Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and advanced connectivity solutions. The company emphasized secure, scalable operations with full data residency within Indian borders and no vendor lock-in, targeting mission-critical workloads across industries.
Alongside this, Xtelify also launched a comprehensive AI-powered telecom software platform comprising modules like Xtelify Data Engine, Work, Serve, and IQ. The platform is designed to simplify telecom operations, enhance customer experience, and generate real-time insights at scale.
The launch comes with the announcement of three strategic international partnerships:
- Singtel (Singapore) will deploy Xtelify Work to optimize field operations through real-time tracking, automation, and carbon footprint reduction. - Globe Telecom (Philippines) will integrate Xtelify Serve to improve business processes and enable omnichannel, AI-led customer service. - Airtel Africa plans to roll out Xtelify’s Data Engine, Work, and IQ modules across 14 countries, empowering over 150,000 field personnel with real-time insights and fraud protection tools.
With these developments, Airtel signals a strong shift toward becoming a global tech enabler, leveraging its in-house digital capabilities to tap into the growing AI and cloud infrastructure markets.