SRCC’s 2024-25 placements hit Rs 52 crore with over 520 offers; Highest package at Rs 36 LPA

ADVERTISEMENT
Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) recorded a 19% rise in gross value during the 2024-25 placement cycle. According to the college, over 520 offers were extended to students across diverse roles and sectors, contributing to a gross value of Rs 51.5 crore.
The highest package stood at Rs 36 LPA, while the average package was Rs 9.8 LPA.
Additionally, 120 plus internship opportunities were rolled out by organizations, accounting to a Gross Internship Value of Rs 57.2 lakh. The highest internship stipend surged to Rs 2.2 lakh per month, while the average stipend witnessed a 12.5% increase from previous years, the college placement cell stated.
The recruitment season in SRCC drew participation from more than 15 sectors, such as Consulting, Finance, Investment Banking, Private Equity, ECommerce, and Startups, from companies like McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company, Blackstone, Nomura, Deutsche Bank, D.E. Shaw, FTI Consulting, Accenture Strategy, AB InBev, Kepler Cannon and Meesho.
The SRCC Placement Cell conducted 80+ Corporate Engagement Opportunities throughout the season, mentoring over 1,000 students.
"The outcomes of the 2024–25 recruitment season, marked by over 520 offers, a gross value exceeding Rs 52 crore, and representation from globally reputed firms such as McKinsey, BCG, and Deutsche Bank are a testament not only to the calibre of our students but to the sustained and strategic efforts of the Cell," Principal Professor Simrit Kaur said.
"The Recruitment Season 2024-25 reached new heights, with 520+ offers extended by over 115 recruiters, including leading names like McKinsey & Co., Boston Consulting Group, Blackstone, and Nomura. This season saw the Gross Value climbing to Rs 52 crores, accompanied by a highest offer of Rs 36 LPA. Internships continued to be on a growth trajectory, with 120+ offers rolled out and the highest stipend reaching INR 2.2 lakhs per month," Ashwath V K, Chief Secretary of The Placement Cell, SRCC, said.