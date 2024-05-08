ITC's Savlon Swasth India Mission launches new campaign with Ogilvy on global Hand Hygiene Day

On Global Hand Hygiene Day this year, ITC's Savlon Swasth India Mission harnessed an everyday insight of how our hands, through the day, meet and greet multiple people, and touch several surfaces picking up germs from each interaction. The campaign, conceptualised by Ogilvy India, brought alive this observation.
Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, CCOs, Ogilvy India, add, “Over the years, we have created meaningful and powerful messaging for Savlon Swasth India Mission. As part of this broader task, the film is a disruptive and memorable way to make people aware of this insightful truth, and hopefully impact positive handwashing behaviour.”