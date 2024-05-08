            

      ITC's Savlon Swasth India Mission launches new campaign with Ogilvy on global Hand Hygiene Day

      Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, said, "The endeavour since its inception has been to induce a behavioural change towards hand hygiene and explore disruptive and innovative ways to engage, educate, and empower everybody to adopt the habit of washing hands with soap or handwash."

      By  Storyboard18May 8, 2024 10:34 AM
      Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, CCOs, Ogilvy India, add, “Over the years, we have created meaningful and powerful messaging for Savlon Swasth India Mission. As part of this broader task, the film is a disruptive and memorable way to make people aware of this insightful truth, and hopefully impact positive handwashing behaviour.”

      On Global Hand Hygiene Day this year, ITC's Savlon Swasth India Mission harnessed an everyday insight of how our hands, through the day, meet and greet multiple people, and touch several surfaces picking up germs from each interaction. The campaign, conceptualised by Ogilvy India, brought alive this observation.

      First Published on May 8, 2024 10:22 AM

