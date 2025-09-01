Maruti Suzuki August domestic sales down 8.2% to 1.31 lakh units, mini cars plunge 36%

ADVERTISEMENT
Maruti Suzuki on Monday released its August 2025 sales data, showing mixed performance across segments. While sales of mini and utility vehicles declined, the compact segment posted a marginal uptick.
In the mini car segment, comprising Alto and S-Presso, sales fell 35.6% year-on-year, with 6,853 units sold in August 2025 compared to 10,648 units in August 2024.
The utility vehicle portfolio—including Brezza, Ertiga, Grand Vitara, Jimny, Invicto, and XL6—recorded a 13.7% YoY decline, with sales dropping to 54,043 units in August 2025.
By contrast, compact cars such as Baleno, Celerio, Ignis, Dzire, Swift, and WagonR reported modest growth, with sales rising to 59,597 units in August 2025 from 58,051 units a year ago.
Overall, sales in the mini and compact segments declined 3.2% YoY to 66,450 units from 68,699 units.
Maruti Suzuki’s domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 8.24% to 131,278 units in August 2025, compared to 143,075 units in August 2024.
On the other hand, light commercial vehicle sales rose 11% YoY to 2,772 units in August 2025, up from 2,495 units a year earlier.
Exports also delivered strong growth, climbing to 36,538 units in August 2025 from 26,003 units in August 2024.
Last week, the automaker giant commenced production of its first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), the eVITARA, at its Gujarat plant, for sales in over 100 countries.
The automaker said the eVITARA is expected to become the largest mass-produced and exported electric vehicle from India, combining Indian and Japanese technologies. The first batch of eVITARA units will be shipped from Pipavav Port to European markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Norway, France, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Austria, and Belgium. Additionally, its parent company, Suzuki Group, also initiated local manufacturing of its first lithium-ion battery cells and electrodes for strong hybrid electric vehicles.