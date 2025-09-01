Tata Motors domestic sales dip 2% YoY in August 2025; EV sales jump 44% to record high

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Motors on Monday reported a 2% year-on-year decline in domestic sales for August 2025. The maker of models like Harrier and Curvv sold 68,482 units in the domestic market, compared to 70,006 units in August 2024.
Passenger vehicle sales, including electric vehicles, fell 7% YoY to 41,001 units in August 2025, down from 44,141 units a year ago.
Within the international business, Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle sales surged 573% YoY, with 2,314 units sold in August 2025 against 344 units in the same month last year.
The company’s EV sales, both domestic and export, also recorded strong growth—rising 44% YoY to 8,540 units in August 2025, compared to 5,935 units in August 2024. “We recorded our highest-ever monthly EV sales, reflecting rising consumer confidence and the accelerating shift towards green, zero-emission mobility,” Tata Motors said in a statement.
Meanwhile, commercial vehicle sales rose 10% YoY to 29,863 units in August 2025, compared to 27,207 units in the same period last year.
Domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MH&ICV), including trucks and buses, stood at 13,405 units in August 2025, up from 12,008 units a year ago. Total MH&ICV sales, including international business, rose to 14,667 units in August 2025, compared to 12,708 units in August 2024.