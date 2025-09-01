Ford announces 470 job losses amid surge in imported vehicles

ADVERTISEMENT
Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa plans to lay off more than 470 employees across two key manufacturing sites, citing the need to align production with changing market conditions and rising imports from India and China. The announcement, confirmed to unions and reported by Reuters on 28 August, marks the latest challenge for the country’s automotive sector.
The retrenchments will affect 391 operator roles at the Silverton assembly plant in Pretoria and 73 positions at the Struandale engine plant in Gqeberha. A further ten administrative roles will also be eliminated.
A Ford spokesperson described the job cuts as part of “ongoing efforts to optimise production and respond to evolving market demands.”
South Africa’s automotive industry is under mounting pressure. Trade Minister Parks Tau recently highlighted that low domestic sales, a surge in imports, and stagnant local content levels have already contributed to 12 plant closures and more than 4,000 job losses over the past two years. Imports now make up 64 per cent of vehicles sold, while local content remains at 39 per cent, well below the 60 per cent target.
Willie Venter, deputy general secretary of the Solidarity union, warned that Ford’s announcement could be indicative of wider challenges for the sector. “We see this as possibly the beginning of greater job losses facing the entire automotive industry in South Africa,” he said.
The retrenchments coincide with a significant increase in affordable car imports from India and China. Industry data indicates that light vehicle imports rose by 25–33 per cent in early 2025, while local car sales fell by 14 per cent, intensifying competition for South African manufacturers.
Despite the immediate job cuts, Ford is continuing with long-term investments. The company is investing R15.8 billion (around US$1 billion) to upgrade the Silverton facility, including the rollout of the Ranger plug-in hybrid and development of a midsize electric pickup.
Major carmakers, including Ford, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz, have also submitted proposals to the Trade Minister seeking policy measures to stabilise the industry in the face of growing imports and challenging economic conditions.