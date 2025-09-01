Hyundai Motor India records 60,501 unit sales in August, driven by robust export growth

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) achieved total monthly sales of 60,501 units in August 2025. The domestic sales stood at 44,001 units, and exports stood at 16,500 units, in the same period.

Commenting on the sales performance, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL said, “Transcending geographical boundaries, we at Hyundai Motor India take immense pride in ‘Make in India’ and continue delivering world-class, value-driven products that are tailored for global markets.

Our goal is to establish India as a strategic manufacturing base for emerging economies and to become Hyundai’s largest export hub outside South Korea. This ambition is gaining strong traction month on month. Our exports grew by an impressive 21% year-on-year in August 2025.

By synergizing world-class manufacturing technologies with the supremely skilled Indian workforce, we continue to play a pivotal role in supporting Government of India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.”

Strengthening its position as the global manufacturing hub of HMC, HMIL has already exported 1,18,840 units during Jan-Aug 2025.

HMIL reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹5,640.21 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 (FY25), marking a decline from ₹6,060.04 crore in FY24. Despite stable operational performance, the automaker saw a marginal dip in both revenue and profitability, attributed to lower export realization and higher operating costs.