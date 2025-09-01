RCB maps out six-point vision for RCB Cares foundation. Here's what netizens have to say

ADVERTISEMENT
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday unveiled the details of its newly-formed foundation, 'RCB Cares', pledging to work with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to ensure better crowd management and fan safety.
The move follows the tragic stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, during the team's victory parade, which left 11 people dead.
The franchise, which had earlier announced Rs 25 lakh compensation for each of the bereaved families, said the foundation has been set up to "support, empower, and elevate our 12th Man Army through meaningful action."
As part of its six-point agenda, RCB Cares has proposed:
- Designing improved crowd management protocols with stadium authorities and league partners.
- Conducting an annual fan-safety audit framework and training on-ground partners in crowd control and emergency response.
- Investing in independent research on fan safety and stadium operations.
- Creating in-stadia jobs and nurturing local talent to empower communities.
- Preserving fan memories with permanent tributes.
- Extending support beyond financial aid.
However, the franchise clarified that the measures can only be implemented once it receives the necessary clearances from government authorities.
The tragedy, which drew widespread criticism, was attributed by the inquiry panel to the massive turnout triggered by RCB's social media calls for fans to join the celebrations.
Social Media divided
Reactions online reflected a split in sentiment.
One user wrote, "Great initiative by RCB! Unfortunately, we can't bring those lives back, but at least something positive can come from this."
Others, however, viewed the move as damage control. "Too late now, more reactive than anything. Looks like pure whitewashing of negligence by RCB management and the government which cost precious lives,” a comment read. Another user quipped, "Nice use of GPT."