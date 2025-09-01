M&M Auto sales slip to 75,901 units in August; SUVs down 9% YoY

ADVERTISEMENT
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd) reported a 9.3% month-on-month decline in auto sales. According to a stock exchange filing, the company sold 75,901 vehicles in August 2025 compared to 83,691 units in July 2025.
“Mahindra's total vehicle sales stood at 75,901 units, marking flat growth compared to the same period last year, with SUV sales of 39,399 units recording a 9% year-on-year decline,” the company said in its filing.
In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 39,399 units in the domestic market, reflecting a 9% drop, and 40,846 units overall including exports. Domestic sales of commercial vehicles stood at 22,427 units in August 2025, up from 21,571 units in July 2025.
The company attributed its SUV sales trend to anticipated changes in GST.
“With the final GST announcement approaching, we consciously decided to bring down wholesale billing to minimize stock being carried by our dealers,” said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.
He added, “This month, Mahindra reported 7.4% year-on-year growth in passenger vehicle Vahan registrations. In our commercial vehicles segment, Vahan registrations grew 16% year-on-year in the <7.5T LCV category.”
Mahindra exported 3,548 vehicles in August 2025, a 16% rise year-on-year. So far in FY26, the company has exported 15,989 units, compared to 11,700 units in the same period last year.