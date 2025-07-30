Meta launches “Scam Se Bacho 2.0” taking anti‑scam education into public spaces

ADVERTISEMENT
Meta has rolled out the second edition of anti-scams campaign, ‘Scam se Bacho 2.0’. This year’s campaign takes to the streets, literally, through a creative collaboration with digital creator Signboard_wala,.
'Scam se Bacho 2.0' brings scam awareness into public spaces across some of the most iconic streets in Mumbai, using culturally relevant and visually impactful storytelling to inform people about common online scams such as fake loan scams, impersonation and OTP fraud, among others, highlighted the company in its statement.
The campaign features Signboard_wala holding different signs such as “Ex ho ya scammer, dono ko block & report karo” and “Keep your friends close and your OTPs closer” – packaged as one-liners.
Last year, Meta launched its safety campaign ‘Scams se Bacho’ by partnering with Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana to educate people on how to stay safe from online scams and promote safer digital practices. Launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), the campaign emphasised Meta’s commitment to safeguard people online, supporting the Government's goal to combat the rising cases of scams and cyber frauds in the country, added the statement.