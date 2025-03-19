Nestle India CMD denounces fake job ad, warns aspiring candidates

Nestle India has issued a strong warning against a fraudulent recruitment scheme circulating online, falsely advertising lucrative job opportunities with the company. The scam, which promises salaries between ₹5 lakh and ₹10 lakh per annum, has been labeled "grossly misleading" by Nestle India's Chairman and Managing Director, Suresh Narayanan.

The company is urging job seekers to exercise extreme caution and disregard any such advertisements, which are often disseminated through pop-ups and fake websites. Narayanan emphasized the importance of vigilance, particularly for "young and aspiring talents," who are often targeted by such scams.

The fake job posting, which sparked the company's response, was reportedly shared on LinkedIn by a user identified as Pooja Dayal, who claims to be a recruitment specialist.

Nestle India has clarified that these postings are not legitimate and have no affiliation with the company's official recruitment processes.

Nestle India's Chairman and Managing Director, Suresh Narayanan, has personally intervened to denounce a fraudulent job advertisement circulating online, warning job seekers against falling victim to the scam. The fake posting, shared by a LinkedIn user, claimed Nestle India was conducting virtual interviews for multiple positions on March 17th and 18th, 2025, with interviews scheduled for 4:00 PM.

"This advert for Nestle India 🇮🇳 jobs is completely fake, untrue and grossly misleading," Narayanan declared on LinkedIn, directly addressing the scam. He urged "young and aspiring talent" to disregard the advertisement and any similar pop-ups or online offers. "As the CMD for Nestle India 🇮🇳, I don't want any youngster from anywhere to be duped by the lofty offers made!" he stated, emphasizing his personal concern for potential victims.

The fraudulent post, attributed to a user named Pooja, prompted Nestle India to clarify its official recruitment processes. The company confirmed that it exclusively hires candidates through two legitimate channels: direct applications via the Nestle India website or through partnerships with reputable and authorized recruitment agencies. This statement serves to reinforce the company's commitment to transparent and ethical hiring practices, and to protect job seekers from deceptive schemes.