Tinder launches ‘Every Single Vote Counts’ campaign in India

Tinder has launched a ‘Every Single Vote Counts’ awareness campaign in India in collaboration with Yuvaa, a youth media organization in India and Mark Your Presence, a non-partisan organization in India that empowers and educates young voters to strengthen democracy. As India gears up for the world’s largest democratic election this year with over 20 million1 young first time voters, this initiative is a call to action, reminding young adults, especially first time voters, to take full advantage of their fundamental civic right: the right to vote.

With mention of the term "Voting" increasing by nearly 3x on Tinder Bios in India in the last year1, Tinder is introducing in-app voting-themed stickers such as 'Voting Partner Needed', 'First-time Voter', and 'I Voted' for users to display on their profiles.2 These stickers allow users on Tinder to showcase their passion and foster connections with like-minded individuals.

Starting April 18 and until May 15, 2024, Tinder users in India will see "Swipe Cards" appearing in-app on Tinder (visuals below) highlighting the process and tips. Each Swipe Card will direct the relevant Tinder user to the Mark Your Presence website for information on voter registration and how to complete the process.

In a recent survey by Yuvaa, the message from young adults is crystal clear: being politically engaged isn't merely a checkbox—it's a highly desirable trait for young adults in India. When it comes to dating preferences and voting habits, 60% of GenZ respondents strongly prefer dating someone who votes and almost 1 in 3 of surveyed young adults expressed that they would find a potential match more attractive if they know the person is taking the elections seriously.3 Moreover, 79% of GenZ respondents are more likely to vote if accompanied by a friend or date showing how important it is to have someone to go and vote with.3

Chaitanya Prabhu, Founder, Mark Your Presence says, I'm thrilled about our partnership with Tinder and Yuvaa. Together, we share a collective dream of empowering young voices and celebrating their right to vote. By providing voter registration opportunities alongside avenues for personal expression, we're not just encouraging individual involvement, we are fueling a shared movement as millions of first-time voters prepare for the elections.”

Aahana Dhar, Tinder’s Communications Director in India, said “Over half of Tinder’s users are aged between 18 to 25 years old 4 and this collaboration is a great opportunity to encourage younger and newer voters to go to the ballot. We know young daters are passionate about key events that impact their lives and Tinder is giving them a way to express their intent directly in their profile with voting stickers, apart from raising awareness about voter registration for first timers.”