Matt McNally appointed as global CEO of Publicis Health

Publicis Groupe has appointed Matt McNally as the Global CEO of Publicis Health, marking a pivotal moment in the company's health marketing journey.

McNally, who most recently served as CEO of Omnicom Health Group, will lead Publicis' global health vertical, designing and executing a shared vision for its healthcare and pharmaceutical agencies.

In his new role, McNally will collaborate with Stephen Farquhar, CEO of Publicis Health US, and other global leaders. His primary mission is to deliver transformative health marketing solutions by leveraging Publicis' unique 1P identities, connected media ecosystem, and cutting-edge technology through Publicis Sapient.

McNally, widely regarded as one of the most innovative minds in healthcare marketing, brings a proven track record of driving success for major holding companies and global clients.

His accolades include induction into the DTC Hall of Fame, the Pinnacle Award, and recognition as Agency Marketer of the Year. Notably, McNally previously spent 14 years at Publicis, where he was instrumental in launching Publicis Health Media and overseeing media transformation for top pharmaceutical clients.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome Matt back home. At a time when the health and pharmaceutical sectors are undergoing profound change, driven by technological revolutions, new patient needs, and regulations, we’ve been busy building the industry’s most innovative health vertical, helping them transform through solutions with COREAI at the heart, fuelled by intelligent creativity and brought to life through the most relevant new media channels. Thanks to all the work done by Stephen in the US and the teams around the world, I know with Matt’s leadership we will go even faster and further in redefining the category with our clients” said Arthur Sadoun, CEO Publicis Groupe.

Speaking on his return to Publicis Group, Matt McNally, Global CEO Publicis Health said, "I can’t wait to start work with the outstanding teams at Publicis Health and take on this new role leading the efforts to deliver transformative health marketing solutions for our clients. By leveraging our unique data, connected media ecosystem, and advanced technology, and infusing them with deep health and pharma expertise, we’re not just keeping pace with the industry – we’re setting a new standard. It’s how we will accelerate our clients’ transformation journeys, helping them achieve meaningful results faster and more effectively than ever before.”