Saregama's advertising expenses soar 91.6% in Q2 FY 25; Revenue from videos sees 378% jump

Music label company Saregama India Ltd on Tuesday filed its quarter 2 fiscal year 2025 results on the stock exchanges. The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group firm has posted a marginal decline of 6.35 percent in its profit for the quarter. As per the BSE filing, Saregama Ltd's consolidated profit in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 44.95 crore compared to Rs 48 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The music company has scaled up its ad expenses by 91.6 percent to Rs 25.33 crore year-on-year. The company's revenue from operation in July and September quarter increased to Rs 241.83 crore from Rs 172.35 crore.

Saregama manages more than 180 influencers and artists with more than 11.8 crore followers and subscribers on Instagram and YouTube.

According to the company, the revenue from music declined by 2.5 percent in Q2 FY 25 to Rs 152.8 crore. However, the video segment's revenue witnessed a jump of 378 percent YoY. IN Q2 FY 24, Saregama's video segment's revenue stood at Rs 71.91 crore compared to Rs 15.05 crore in the same period last fiscal.

During the Quarter, the company released 400 plus Originals and Premium Recreations across Hindi, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali languages. The company also released 1200 plus derivatives (LoFi, Trap Mix, Cover, Acoustic, etc.)

The company’s adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 84.2 crore in Q2FY25 as against Rs 72 crore in Q2FY24 registering a YoY growth of 17%.

The content charge for the quarter increased to Rs 35 crore for Q2FY25 compared to Rs 18.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, that is, 89 percent Y-o-Y.

"FY25 has begun on a strong note with our new music release topping charts across different platforms. Diversification also gained momentum with successful live events and the launch of the third Saregama talent. We are well on track to be India’s premier entertainment company with IP being at the core of all its business activities," Avarna Jain, Vice Chairperson Saregama India, said.