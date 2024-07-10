Stopped sale of 14 products after suspension of license: Patanjali Ayurved tells Supreme Court

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd has stopped the sale of 14 of its products after the Uttarakhand government suspended the manufacturing license in April, PTI news agency reported. During a Supreme Court hearing, the FMCG firm said it had issued instructions to 5,606 franchise stores to withdraw these products.

Patanjali Ayurved has also informed media platforms to withdraw advertisements of these 14 products in any form, the news agency added.

Patanjali Ayurved has been told to file an affidavit stating whether the request made to social media intermediaries for the removal of advertisements has been acceded to and whether advertisements of these 14 products have been withdrawn.

The bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta has given two weeks to Patanjali to respond to their orders. The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on July 30.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign by Patanjali against the Covid vaccination drive and modern medicines.

The Uttarakhand government on April 30 suspended manufacturing licenses of 14 products made by Patanjali Ayurveda and Divya Pharmacy.

The state licensing authority suspended the licenses due to the "repeated violations" of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.