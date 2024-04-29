Stoxkart unveils new campaign for trading aficionados

Trading app Stoxkart unveils its ‘StoxKart Kiya Kya’ campaign. The film conceptualized by Pulp Strategy Communications positions StoxKart as the ultimate solution for trading aficionados.

This digital-first endeavour positions StoxKart as the go-to solution for all trading aficionados. Central to the campaign narrative is a problem-solution storyline where the protagonist grapples with the complexities of online trading until his alter ego swoops in with the ultimate solution.

Pranay Aggarwal, CEO and Director of StoxKart, shared his insights into the launch, emphasizing the app's three key pillars: 'Zero Brokerage', 'Easy Funds Transfer', and 'One-click Order'. Commenting on the journey he remarked, “our product is backed by decades of expertise, and this launch campaign succinctly showcases StoxKart's specialties while infusing creativity and wit into the messaging.”

Ambika Sharma, Founder and Managing Director of Pulp Strategy, expressed pride in the campaign's impact, citing its visual power and strong consumer resonance. Commenting on the campaign she said “We are excited to extend the campaign's reach across various mediums and platforms over the coming weeks”.