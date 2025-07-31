"Underestimated her blue eyes, blonde hair, general hotness": Did American Eagle apologize over Sydney Sweeney's controversial ad?

ADVERTISEMENT
American Eagle has landed in the middle of a cultural firestorm after its latest ad campaign featuring actor Sydney Sweeney drew widespread criticism. Now an unverified mock apology has appeared online. A cheeky, faux-sincere apology is doing the rounds on social media. Carrying the American Eagle logo, the apology states, “We did not realize how big her boobs would be...”.
The denim campaign, launched last week, stars the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and White Lotus actor in a head-to-toe denim look, delivering the line, “My genes are blue.” The tagline “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans” pairs wordplay with visuals of the blonde-haired, blue-eyed actress.
In what many believe to be a satirical or deliberately self-aware PR stunt, American Eagle (or a parody account) issued a message saying, “We sincerely apologise for featuring Sydney Sweeney in our recent ad. In hindsight, we underestimated the combined impact of her blue eyes, blonde hair and general hotness. Also, we did not realize how big her boobs would be. Our marketing team has been sent to denim sensitivity training. Thank you for your feedback. Pls stop emailing us.”
As of now, American Eagle has not issued a formal corporate response clarifying whether the “apology” was official. Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney has remained silent on the controversy.
Read More: Astronomer’s Kiss Cam Crisis to Paltrow Pivot: PR nightmare became a masterclass in modern reputation management