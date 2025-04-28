After AKQA exit, Ajaz Ahmed bets on a new vision with Studio.One

ADVERTISEMENT
After stepping away from AKQA, the creative powerhouse he founded three decades ago, Ajaz Ahmed is setting his sights on redefining the future of creative agencies with the launch of Studio.One.
The move comes just six months after Ahmed's high-profile resignation from AKQA in October 2024, a departure that was followed by several other senior exits. Now backed by private equity, Ahmed is building a new kind of agency, streamlined, agile and sharply focused on creativity and direct client partnerships.
In contrast to traditional holding company structures like WPP, Studio.One is rejecting conventional models, including eliminating a dedicated HR department, a decision seen by many as a response to Ahmed's experiences during his transition out of WPP. “We’re building something different—agile, client-focused, and free from the constraints of conventional agency models,” Ahmed said in a statement.
Ahmed's new venture comes amid industry-wide questions about whether traditional agency networks can keep up with rapidly changing client demands. Sources suggest that tensions between Ahmed and WPP CEO Mark Read around AKQA’s strategic direction helped accelerate the split.
With the industry watching closely, Studio.One is expected to announce its first wave of client collaborations soon, fueling speculation that Ahmed could quickly reclaim a major presence in the global creative landscape.