FCB India folds into McCann as Dheeraj Sinha takes charge as CEO

The realignment comes on the same day Omnicom unveiled its global structure and leadership blueprint for the merged entity

Dheeraj Sinha, currently CEO of FCB Group India, is expected to take charge as CEO of McCann Worldgroup India, according to people familiar with the developments have confirmed to Storyboard18. The appointment — likely to be one of the most significant leadership realignments following the Omnicom–Interpublic (IPG) merger — positions Sinha at the forefront of the combined holding company’s India strategy.

Sinha, who took over as CEO of FCB Group India in November 2023 after the exit of Rohit Ohri will be leading McCann. FCB’s India operations will be folded into McCann as part of a broader rationalisation exercise, given both agencies were earlier housed under the IPG umbrella before the megamerger.

The realignment comes on the same day Omnicom unveiled its global structure and leadership blueprint for the merged entity, marking a decisive step in integrating IPG assets following the completion of the acquisition on November 26, 2025.

Sinha brings to McCann a track record of transforming agencies and accelerating growth. Before FCB, he served as CEO of Leo Burnett South Asia and Chairman of BBH India at Publicis Groupe. During his tenure, he steered business transformation across Leo Burnett, Leo Burnett Orchard, BBH, Publicis Business and Publicis Health.

When Sinha took charge at FCB, he inherited an organisation undergoing generational change. In the months following his appointment, the agency saw the departure of several long-time creative leaders who had shaped its identity for over a decade. These exits posed challenges, but they coincided with renewed momentum.

Under his supervision, FCB reinforced its visibility at Cannes Lions, strengthening its creative reputation on the global stage. The agency also won the coveted KFC mandate—one of the biggest account shifts of the year—marking the brand’s move from Ogilvy after a long-standing association. The win significantly enhanced FCB’s competitive standing and validated Sinha’s push toward a modernised, effectiveness-driven creative platform.

Beyond the agency world, Sinha has taken on broader industry responsibilities as well. In September this year, he was elected President of The Advertising Club, one of the most influential bodies in India’s marketing ecosystem.

With the Omnicom–IPG merger triggering sweeping reshuffles across creative and media networks, Sinha’s expected appointment signals the strategic importance of India in the combined group’s future plans. All eyes will now be on how McCann’s India operations evolve under his leadership and how the consolidation of FCB into McCann reshapes the creative landscape.

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 9:17 PM