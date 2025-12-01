Industry veteran Prasoon Joshi takes charge of unified Omnicom Advertising Group in India

As the combined organisation begins rationalising its creative agencies — a process that may involve consolidation, workforce alignment and redefined mandates — Joshi’s standing in the ecosystem is expected to be a stabilising force.

Prasoon Joshi is set to assume the top leadership role at the Omnicom Advertising Group in India, emerging as one of the most consequential appointments following the Omnicom–Interpublic Group (IPG) merger. The consolidation — one of the biggest in the global advertising ecosystem — has initiated a sweeping restructuring across multiple creative networks, with India seen as a critical growth market where leadership stability will be closely watched.

Joshi, who currently serves as CEO and Chief Creative Officer of McCann Worldgroup India and chairs the McCann Asia-Pacific region, steps into this phase with deep credibility. Over decades, he has shaped some of India’s most memorable advertising narratives, strengthened McCann’s cultural equity, and earned the trust of clients, regulators and industry bodies. His appointment, industry executives say, signals a strategic choice to anchor the merged entity’s creative direction in India around experience and continuity.

As the combined organisation begins rationalising its creative agencies — a process that may involve consolidation, workforce alignment and redefined mandates — Joshi’s standing in the ecosystem is expected to be a stabilising force. His relationships with global clients, local brands and government stakeholders will likely influence how the new structure is implemented in the Indian market.

Joshi’s career has long defied conventional labels. Born in Almora in 1971, he grew up in an environment rich in literature, music and academic discipline. Though he pursued physics for his undergraduate and postgraduate studies, he eventually shifted to management at IMT Ghaziabad — a decision that brought him to the advertising world.

He began his professional journey at Ogilvy & Mather, but it was at McCann that he found the platform that would define his legacy. From iconic work such as ‘Thanda Matlab Coca-Cola’ to powerful public messaging, his campaigns blended cultural insight with mass resonance. Under his leadership, McCann strengthened its stature across South and Southeast Asia before he eventually took charge of the broader Asia-Pacific region.

Parallel to his advertising work, Joshi built a formidable reputation in Indian cinema as a poet and lyricist. His writing for films like Rang De Basanti and Taare Zameen Par earned widespread acclaim and multiple National Film Awards. His creative versatility — spanning film scripts, brand narratives and poetry — has reinforced his position as one of India’s most influential communicators.

His contributions have been recognised with several major honours, including the Padma Shri, Filmfare Awards and National Awards. Yet colleagues often point to something deeper: a consistency in his storytelling, marked by themes of societal responsibility, identity and emotional truth. Whether crafting a commercial, a campaign for public health or a film lyric, his work reflects a belief in communication as a powerful cultural tool.

As he prepares to lead Omnicom Advertising Group India at a pivotal moment, industry observers expect Joshi to play a central role in shaping the creative and strategic agenda of the merged Omnicom–IPG entity. With India positioned as one of the most important markets in the new global structure, his leadership will likely influence not just the organisational roadmap but also the broader competitive dynamics in the country’s advertising landscape.

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 9:39 PM