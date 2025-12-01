P&G Health Care Category Leader Maithreyi Jagannathan steps down; Tushar Gupta takes over

Maithreyi Jagannathan began her career at Standard Chartered Bank before joining P&G as Assistant Brand Manager for Pantene and Olay in India.

Maithreyi Jagannathan, Category Leader – Health Care at Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, will step down from her role effective December 31, 2025, to pursue other interests.

Tushar Gupta will succeed her, effective January 1, 2026.

Jagannathan began her career at Standard Chartered Bank before joining P&G as Assistant Brand Manager for Pantene and Olay in India.

Gupta, an IIM Calcutta alumnus, started his career at P&G India as Brand Manager for Vicks, leading brand-building efforts and driving strong business results. After rising through the ranks, he moved to Singapore to lead design for Asia, Middle East & Africa.

He currently serves as Senior Director, leading brand design and communication for Vicks and ZzzQuil across APAC. Throughout his P&G tenure, he has built deep expertise in healthcare brands, shaping communication strategy, media investments, and innovation grounded in consumer insights.

