FCB’s Tyler Turnbull set for top job at McCann Worldgroup post Omnicom–IPG merger

In a major leadership shift following Omnicom’s acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG) last week, FCB’s Global CEO Tyler Turnbull is set to be appointed as the CEO of McCann Worldgroup, replacing Daryl Lee, who has held the position since 2022, as per media reports.

Lee joined McCann Worldgroup from IPG Mediabrands, where he served as Global CEO, and earlier led Universal McCann globally between 2013 and 2019. His departure could mark as the first major reshuffle in the wake of Omnicom’s mega deal that has reshaped the global advertising landscape and intensified the race for creative, media and data-driven superiority.

Turnbull is currently recognized as a transformation-focused leader at FCB, committed to empowering teams to produce highly effective, creativity-led work that drives brand and business growth. Under his leadership, FCB has strongly advocated the belief that creativity is the world’s most powerful economic multiplier.

Turnbull joined FCB Canada as CEO in 2015 and quickly ascended within the network. He was appointed Group CEO for FCB Canada and New York in 2019, then North America CEO, and in 2022, he became Global CEO of FCB. He is widely credited for attracting world-class talent and building high-performance teams across markets, helping FCB agencies in Canada, the U.S. and globally climb creative and effectiveness rankings.

Before FCB, Turnbull expanded Publicis Canada’s digital practice from 5 to over 100 employees, and co-founded TEDx Toronto. He began his career as an intern at Publicis Canada in 2006. Based in Toronto, Turnbull is also a member of YPO and sits on The Ad Council Board.

The leadership shift has sparked heightened interest in India, where industry insiders are closely watching the role evolution of Prasoon Joshi, who currently serves as CEO & CCO of McCann Worldgroup India, and Chairman, McCann Asia Pacific. With the Omnicom–IPG integration expected to drive structural consolidation and efficiency across markets, Joshi’s future responsibilities and expanded remit could play a critical role in shaping growth strategy across Asia.

The developments underscore the beginning of a wider restructuring phase at McCann and across the Omnicom network globally, with more leadership and operational realignments expected in the coming weeks.

